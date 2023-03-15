Scottish grocer Greens Retail is set to open 20 new stores over the next year, including its first launch into England.

The major expansion programme follows a five-year contract renewal with Nisa, which is predicted to be worth up to £200m in sales as the retailer continues to build its estate.

Ranging from 2,000 sq ft to 6,000 sq ft, Greens currently operates 16 stores in Scotland, which have now surpassed £25m of annualised sales and employ 300 colleagues.

The expansion plans will help bring in 650 colleagues overall, including new job roles, giving an economic boost to local areas and communities, the retailer said.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to expand our portfolio and as we continue to grow at a tremendous pace, our overall aim is to innovate and redefine convenience retailing,” said Greens Retail MD Harris Aslam.

“We really want to continue to push the boundaries of retail innovation to ensure each and every one of our stores is unique to the missions and needs of its shoppers.

“Working with Nisa allows us to do this, as well as being able to offer the strongest own-brand range, which is a huge success for us at Greens. This renewed agreement allows us to continue investing in new and existing stores whilst maximising profitability and achieving long-term commitment and certainty.”

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie said: “At Nisa we’re passionate about being the partner of choice for retailers and wholesalers, driving mutual success and benefits.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Harris and the team since Greens’ conception and I’m proud to have watched them elevate their business and stand out from competitors in this tough market.

“We’re looking forward to seeing their big plans to come to life and are delighted they continue to choose Nisa to come on this journey with.”

Greens Retail collaborates with a number of different suppliers to help enhance the customer experience, including in-store butchery and bakery counters, Costa Express and Skwishee concessions.

The partnership with Nisa means retailers like Greens are also provided with a range of more than 13,000 SKUs, with access to more than 2,400 Co-op own brand products including its Co-op Core Essentials and Honest Value ranges.