Nisa is enjoying a boost in sales from its forecourt retailers, growing by almost 30% from 2019 to 2022.

The wholesaler and symbol group operator put the uptick in sales down to its investments in price, recruitment of new stores, and existing operators expanding their estate.

During the three-year period, 237 forecourt stores joined Nisa, as well as 73 coming on board in 2023, taking its overall forecourt estate to nearly 400 stores across the UK.

Some of the new recruits include 62-store forecourt retailer Ascona Group, which signed a deal with Nisa in 2020, and MPK Garages, which recently switched supply deals from Londis and Morrisons Daily to Nisa.

MPK’s changeover will complete later this year, with its entire 28-strong estate turning to a co-branded fascia with Nisa and MPK’s independent brand ‘Pop-In Daily’.

“We are delighted to be working with the Nisa team as we transition our stores to the new dual-branded fascia,” said MPK Garages retail controller Andrew Kirkland.

“The Nisa and Co-op offering provides a solid platform for growth in our sector, as we continue to secure more market share in our local communities.”

Darren Briggs, CEO of Ascona Group – which reopened its Machynlleth Service Station in north Wales today following a £3m investment – said: “Ensuring our forecourts provide our customers and the local communities in which we operate with a first-class roadside retail destination is at the heart of what we do at Ascona, which is why we choose to partner with operators like Nisa.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with Nisa, who are one of our key suppliers to our forecourts across the country. Today, all of our 62 forecourts are supplied with grocery and Co-op-branded products by Nisa. Our partnership has gone from strength to strength, and we look forward to continuing our work together to serve our customers.”

Providing forecourts a selection of chilled, food to go and Co-op own-label products, Nisa said it had also seen average weekly sales grow by 23% since 2019.

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie added: “The growth we are seeing at the moment in our forecourt stores is tremendous and really encouraging. Our teams work really hard alongside the forecourt operators to offer the best possible products and services and many of these operators are reporting significant increases in sales after coming on board.

“We’ve got some fantastic long-established relationships with many forecourt operators. It is clear the Co-op own brand is an extremely attractive proposition and as a business we continue to listen to our retailers to make improvements moving forward.”