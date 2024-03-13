Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie is stepping down from the business, as she looks to take on a new challenge.

In a letter sent to retailers, seen by The Grocer, Lockie will leave Nisa on 31 May after working for the business since 2012.

Nisa said she has held a “pivotal role in building strong retailer relationships”, as well as “leading the partner base and retail team through a significant amount of change”.

It added: “She has made a sizeable impact in our diversity, inclusion and mentoring activities through panels and forums both internally and within the industry, as well as her contributions to the Nisa charity, MADL, for which Vicky has been a trustee on the board.”

The symbol group said it had begun recruiting already, with the hope there will be a handover period before Lockie’s exit.

“I’m sure you’ll all join us in taking the opportunity to thank Vicky for all of her hard work and dedication to date, and wish her the best with her future endeavours,” Nisa said.

The move comes as Nisa MD Peter Batt has begun bolstering his senior leadership team. He recently hired Katie Secretan as director of sales and retail, and promoted Kim Clarkson as head of partner services.