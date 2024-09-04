Nisa has hired Taranjit Singh Dhillon as its new head of retail, The Grocer can reveal.

Dhillon will join Nisa next week following his role as national operations manager at One Stop. He will report to Katie Secretan, Nisa’s director of sales and retail.

He will be responsible for developing and delivering the symbol group’s retail strategy in order to grow its proposition for retailers.

“This is an exciting time for independent retailing and I’m delighted to be joining Katie and the dynamic team at Nisa,” said Dhillon. “I look forward to using my experience to enhance our proposition, help drive recruitment, and continue delivering value for our retailers.”

Including his 11-year stint at One Stop, where he oversaw a network of 350 franchisees, Dhillon has 20 years of retail experience. His other former roles include senior positions at Lidl and PepsiCo.

Nisa said his wide-ranging experience put him in a strong position to lead its expansion plans, focusing on “practical, customer-focused solutions that make a real difference for independent retailers”.

Secretan added: “I’m thrilled to have Taranjit join the Nisa team. His hands-on experience in independent retail and ability to build franchise relationships is exactly what we need to take our retailer proposition to the next level, and I’m confident he’s the right person to lead our retail team.

“Taranjit’s fresh ideas and proven success in driving growth will be key in helping us achieve our long-term strategy.”

He will be replacing Victoria Lockie, who was announced this week as the new retail director at Unitas Wholesale.

The news follows other senior appointments by Nisa earlier this year, including Kim Clarkson as head of partner services and Karen Hopkinson to lead its supply chain and logistics network. They were hired to help Nisa in its growth plans laid out at the start of 2024, such as driving a bigger focus towards its forecourt estate and building retailer loyalty.

Nisa said further appointments would be announced before the end of the year.