Nisa has opened its 50th Express store.

Located at Trident Ottershaw Service Station, the 1,000 sq ft store completed refurbishment last month, including switching from an independent fascia.

It started working with Nisa in October, which meant gaining access to Co-op own brand, after previously using cash & carries.

The retailer said the Nisa offer had made the store a “competitive alternative” to the Little Waitrose nearby, offering a “comprehensive range of grocery items beyond the traditional petrol station proposition”.

Since adopting the Nisa branding in June, the store has seen an uptick in sales, growing by 9.8% year on year, while shop profit is up 39.5%.

“We’ve shifted from being just a filling station to a full-fledged grocery provider,” said Trident finance director Christopher Roberts. “Our goal was to meet everyone’s needs, providing them with all sorts of goods from fresh bread and dairy to meal solutions and snacks.

“The Nisa brand has been instrumental in changing customer perceptions and boosting our sales. It’s been a real win-win situation for us and the customers.”

Nisa first launched its Express format in 2020 with the aim of catering for retailers operating in more compact spaces. Other Nisa Express openings in 2024 have included sites in Liverpool, Southend, Leicester and Combe Down.