Nisa has promoted Michelle Scott-Jones to head of central operations, as she heads into her 30th year at the business.

Scott-Jones joined Nisa in 1994 as administration manager before becoming support and planning manager 21 years later. She was most recently business manager in trading support, to which she was appointed in 2019.

Nisa said she became the key representative for trading systems under Brexit and HFSS legislation, working cross-functionally with Co-op and Nisa colleagues and key stakeholders to plan and execute future plans.

In her new role, starting this week, Scott-Jones will head up the customer support function and ordering processes for retailers. She will also be responsible for trials and events.

She replaces James Taylor, who left the business recently to pursue a new opportunity outside the convenience sector, Nisa added.

“I’m absolutely delighted with this new opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started in role,” said Scott-Jones. “Nisa has been my home for nearly 30 years now and throughout that time I’ve felt supported and encouraged to take my career progression seriously.

“I’m in no doubt that the role of head of central operations comes with a lot of additional responsibilities but it’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to.”

Nisa head of partner services Kim Clarkson, to whom Scott-Jones will report, said: “I’m thrilled to have Michelle move into the head of central operations position and this again demonstrates the talented colleagues we already have in the building.

“Michelle is heading into her 30th year with Nisa and has made a significant contribution to the business throughout that time. I’m confident that Michelle will thrive and continue to deliver the best-in-class customer service for our Nisa customers.”