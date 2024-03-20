Scottish Nisa retailer Zahid Mukhtar has opened his first store under an independent fascia, Avens.

Located in Kirkcaldy, the 3,000 sq ft store showcases a vast range of food-to-go, baked goods, and fresh meat from local supplier Stuarts Bakers and Butchers.

It supplies sausage rolls, pies, baguettes, wraps, vanilla slices, and a new custard fudge doughnut created exclusively for Avens.

There is also a hot food station prepared in house under the Avens Deli banner, offering burgers, chips, and hot sandwiches. The menu changes seasonally.

The store also features the retailer’s first beer and wine cave.

Nisa will continue to be the main supplier of its fresh and ambient range, including Co-op own label. The symbol group said it provides retailers with the same level of support regardless of their fascia choice.

Mukhtar operates two other stores that are branded Nisa Local in Kirkcaldy and Ballingry.

“This new store felt like the perfect opportunity to introduce Avens to the residents of Kirkcaldy, and so far our customers have been very complimentary about the store,” said Mukhtar.

“The benefit of being a Nisa customer is that they really do support your vision for the store and work with you no matter what fascia features at the front of the store.

“The support I’ve had from Nisa’s retail and format team has been brilliant, they’ve worked hard with us to deliver our vision for Avens and supported our launch event alongside some suppliers.”