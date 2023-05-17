One Stop has locked prices on over 80 products as part of its latest Low Everyday Prices campaign.

Spanning fresh food, snacks, household and store cupboard goods, the value-led campaign aims to “help shoppers’ budgets go further”, as they continue to grapple with the cost of living crisis.

Across its own label ranges, products include One Stop’s 80 teabags for £1.10, a 454g jar of strawberry jam for £1.30, a kilo of baby potatoes for £1.40, and a 120g can of sardines in sunflower oil for 55p.

Branded goods are also involved in the campaign, such as Homepride 485g tomato & herb pasta bake for £2.20, Lucozade Energy Original 900ml for £1.50, and a four-pack of Stella Artois 568ml for £6.

The prices will be locked in for two months until 17 July.

“We continuously review the range of products that make-up our campaign,” said One Stop head of product Marianne Aitken .”This allows us to give our convenience customers guaranteed locked, low prices on everyday products.”

One Stop head of customer and business support Nigel Prendergast added: “We know our customers want value more than ever and we are committed to delivering consistently low prices across our stores to help our customers’ budgets go further.”

One Stop’s ‘Low Everyday Prices’ campaign started in June 2022 and is now in its sixth phase. During each phase it locks the prices of more than 70 everyday products for a minimum of nine weeks.