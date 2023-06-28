Sarah Lawler has been promoted to MD of Tesco Convenience as part of a wider leadership shake-up of its small stores operations.

Lawler moves from the Tesco-owned One Stop business, where she has been MD since July 2022. She has been at Tesco for more than 20 years, having started out as a store manager. She has held a series of senior roles, including business support director, Jack’s MD and retail director for large stores in the north.

As Convenience MD she has replaced Kevin Tindall, who has now become Tesco MD for large stores.

“I am really delighted to be appointed to this exciting role, working with a world class team of colleagues,” said Lawler. “We have exciting plans for convenience, which has been a key area of growth for Tesco in recent times.”

Following Lawler’s return to Tesco, Stephanie Wood has taken over as One Stop’s new MD.

Wood took up the post last month, after being on maternity leave from Tesco where she was acting as chief commercial officer. Before that, her role was commercial director for fresh food and commodities.

Rachael Chard has also returned to One Stop as people business partner from her previous role as people business partner for large stores at Tesco. She has swapped roles with Sharon Kyte.