CBD brand Trip has launched a subscription service – Trip Calm Club – offering regular deliveries of its range of drinks and oils, and savings of 20% versus one-time purchases.

The service offers users recurring free deliveries of their chosen products every four, six or eight weeks in what the company called “an industry first”.

Subscribers are also being promised early access to new product launches as well as “free gifts, discounts and exclusive products”.

The new service is launching with a promotion of 30% off a subscriber’s first order. It is “stress-free, no strings attached”, Trip said, with the ability for subscribers to pause or cancel the service at any time.

In March Trip became the “fastest-growing” soft drinks brand in the UK, according to NIQ data. It now claims to hold 88% of the total CBD drinks market share, with the sales captured by NIQ representing “less than 20% of Trip’s total revenue”. The rest comes from on-trade, Amazon and direct sales via its own website.

“Despite 600%-plus year-on-year growth, operating a CBD brand DTC can be more challenging than eating a sugar doughnut without licking your lips,” said Trip’s direct to consumer lead Chloe Palmer. “But without getting too tech-granular… we’ve been waiting for this sweet moment for years.”

DTC sales have been crucial to Trip’s growth, and the brand boosted value for website customers in March by extending its partnership with mindfulness app Calm. The deal sees Trip’s DTC customers receiving a free subscription to the premium version of the paid-for, top-ranking app.

Palmer said the new subscription offer was Trip’s “best-ever value and most convenient experience”.