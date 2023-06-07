Deliveroo is investing £20m in a summer savings campaign, which will see customers get £40 off their next four grocery orders when spending £30 or more.

The courier app has also partnered with Morrisons, Co-op and Asda to price match 550 grocery items against the retailers’ in-store prices.

The price matching covers the most popular grocery items sold via the app, Deliveroo said, as well as everyday staples such as milk, bread, cucumber, bananas, pasta, broccoli and toilet rolls.

From mid-July until September, as part of the investment, Deliveroo is also enabling customers to redeem up to £22 off orders from their restaurant or grocer of choice. Those spending more than £25 on any order will unlock £5 off their next order, £7 off the next, and then a £10 off their third order.

“We want to do our bit for consumers hit by cost of living increases,” said Will Shu, founder and CEO at Deliveroo.

“Our summer of savings will make it easier for Deliveroo customers to enjoy their favourite takeaways, local restaurants and get real value on their weekly grocery shop. As we launch our largest ever savings campaign, we want to reach as many people as we can and make Brits’ money go further,” he added.

The investment comes as the major food delivery platforms face falling orders as consumers cut back on luxuries.

“Food delivery is not something you 100% need – it’s a discretionary and those things get hit sometimes,” Shu told The Grocer earlier this year.

Of the cost of living crisis, he added: “It’s tough, right? It’s not a good equation. It’s ugly out there.”

The cost of grocery items on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats can be close to double that of prices found in physical stores, a Which? study this week found.

A basket of 15 popular grocery items at five major supermarkets bought via the apps was compared with the cost of the same basket, from the same supermarket, to the same postcode, via the retailer websites (not including delivery fees). The basket from Sainsbury’s was found to be 28% more expensive on all three apps versus its website, while Asda had the smallest difference at 9% dearer across the board.