Deliveroo has launched a major marketing campaign for its subscription membership offer Deliveroo Plus, as it seeks to become a “Plus-first business” by 2026.

The new campaign is the first under the aggregator app’s “new global brand platform”, dubbed ‘Now Just Got Even Better’.

The Plus campaign features “a cunning mastermind who joyfully cracks the code to his own life by flexing the benefits of Deliveroo Plus”. It is set to run across multiple channels including TV, out of home and digital.

The first TV spot, airing now, showcases the core benefits of Plus membership. A second ad focused on a 10% credit back benefit is set to launch later in September.

“At Deliveroo we’ve put our marketing and product functions together – connecting the dots on how we develop the app and how we build the brand for consumers,” said Adam Bishop, Deliveroo chief global marketing & product officer.

“In doing so, we set out to build a brand platform for the long-term that could live seamlessly both on and off the app – and I’m so excited that we’ve done this with ‘Now Just Got Even Better’.”

The new brand platform – which “leverages brand codes and visual devices to build creative consistency and recall across all consumer touchpoints, both on and off the app” – had been inspired by insights from the UK, France and UAE, Deliveroo said. Its launch follows Deliveroo’s expansion last year beyond food and groceries into wider retail, with several major non-food retailers joining the platform, among them The Perfume Shop and Screwfix.

The campaign comes after updates to the Plus programme earlier this year, including 10% credit back on restaurant orders over £30 on Plus Gold, and a new invite-only tier, Plus Diamond. The Plus Diamond subscription costs £19.99 per month and offers 10% credit back on orders over £30. It also comes with an on-time promise, whereby customers get their money back if an order is more than 15 minutes late.

“This year we delivered our biggest innovations in our Plus loyalty programme since its inception,” said Bishop. “So it’s the perfect time to launch our first Plus TV commercial under our new platform.

“Our commercial leans into fun, absurdity and rich visual codes. When our mastermind isn’t focusing on world domination, he’s using Deliveroo Plus to treat himself to his favourite burger, cook for his family and buy an aftershave all whilst listening to ’90s bangers and laughing – a lot.”

Being a “Plus-first business” refers to Deliveroo’s ambition for the majority of orders to come from Plus subscribers. Deliveroo was the first in its sector to introduce a loyalty programme in 2017 and presently around 40% of orders come from Plus customers.

“It’s been amazing to go on the journey with Deliveroo and see it grow from a food delivery business to a whatever-you-need-for your-life business,” said Dan Watts, executive creative director of Deliveroo’s long-term agency partner Pablo London.

“This new work shows the kind of life partner that Deliveroo is capable of being,” he added. “The kind of partner that understands that at times, a hammer can be just as important as a chicken wrap. A partner that deserves nothing less than a new brand platform, a reimagined brand world and a stone-cold classic ’90s banger. We couldn’t be more excited by the potential of Deliveroo’s next era.”