Deliveroo has partnered with B&Q, giving customers in the capital access to delivery of more than 600 DIY products from the home and garden retailer’s London B&Q Local stores.

The partnership is launching across nine B&Q Local stores, in Camden, Harrow, Palmers Green, Streatham, Sutton, Tooting, Wandsworth, Wood Green and Staines-upon-Thames later this month.

The available range covers interior and outdoor paint, decorating, painting tools, plumbing, electricals and bathroom fittings, as well as tools and hardware. Deliveroo said use cases for the service could include users “tackling an emergency job that needs a quick fix” or those that “need additional tools halfway through a project” and is aimed at both DIY enthusiasts and professionals.

The aggregator app said customer searches for DIY products such as paint and screws had increased by 74% and 35% respectively on the app over the past six months.

“There is a huge home improvement market in the UK and our data shows that customers want the convenience of being able to order everything from paint brushes and paint to tools for delivery in as little as 25 minutes,” said Eric French, chief operating officer at Deliveroo. “We are excited by the expansion of ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ and this latest collaboration shows we are not only transforming the way people eat but also the way people shop.”

Last year the courier platform signed an exclusive deal with tools and hardware retailer, and B&Q rival Screwfix, which joined the platform with an initial range of around 500 products “helping provide a quick solution to issues at home”. The partnership followed the 2021 launch of Screwfix Sprint, the retailer’s rapid delivery service that delivers orders direct to site, within 60 minutes.

“We’re constantly looking at how we can help make home improvement projects easier,” said Amélie Gallichan-Todd, supply and logistics director at B&Q. “This includes helping customers to get their home improvement products in the most efficient, and convenient way possible, by meeting increasing consumer demand for speed, convenience, and mobile access.”

The B&Q deal is the latest is a growing number of partnerships between Deliveroo and non-food retailers, which include Ann Summers and Boots. Last month The Perfume Shop announced it too had partnered, to offer delivery of perfume from 21 stores covering London, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh “in as little as 25 minutes”.