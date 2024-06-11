Deliveroo is to introduce readily shoppable recipes to its app, created by online cooking outfit Mob Kitchen.

Later this month, the aggregator app will add ‘hero recipe of the week’ functionality to its platform. The functionality sees the ingredients needed to make Mob meals listed directly under the displayed recipe and “ready to shop” from partner supermarkets.

This week, Deliveroo has partnered with Mob to add a link from a range of recipes on mob.co.uk to its platform, where users can shop for the necessary ingredients from the app’s supermarket partners, which include Co-op, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Whole Foods Market and several symbol stores and independents.

Mob Kitchen has amassed a huge following on YouTube and social media, providing its audience with a wide range of “tasty, easy and exclusive” recipes they are encouraged to cook at home.

The two companies have also collaborated on a Deliveroo-sponsored “bespoke recipe finder tool”, which visitors can use to filter recipes based on one of four moods: easy, healthy, comforting and impressive.

From today until the end of August, consumers will see the shoppable recipe content going live across Mob’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media accounts featuring influencers and celebrities.

“Through a wide range of recipes from easy to impressive, we’re aiming to inspire customers with the breadth of ingredients available on Deliveroo,” said Rhianna Smith, UKI marketing director, restaurants and grocery, “encouraging consideration of our groceries on demand offer for more occasions.

“Mob has really brought that vision to life across its website, mood tool recipe generator, and in the coming weeks some fantastic work from content creators,” Smith added.

The new partnership is particularly poignant for Mob CEO and founder Benjamin Lebus.

Eight years ago, he said in a LinkedIn post, “my business wasn’t working, so I became a Deliveroo rider and hid Mob recipe flyers in the pizza boxes to spread the word”.

Having launched a Mob page on Facebook, where he posted three recipe videos a week, he “very naively, and moronically” believed “these videos would go viral overnight, and I would build an enormous community. With this community, advertising revenue would start flowing in, and my growth trajectory would begin.”

It didn’t work quite like that, but in the intervening years, Mob has secured thousands of followers on multiple channels. It has launched a subscription food media platform, several cookbooks and earlier this year worked with The Flava People to launch a quartet of seasoning packs, exclusive to Aldi.

The Deliveroo partnership was “a perfect partnership” Lebus said.

“Mob provides you with delicious, easy recipes. Deliveroo groceries provides you with fresh ingredients, delivered right to your door, in as little as 20 minutes,” he explained. “A lovely full-circle moment.”