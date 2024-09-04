An online drinks delivery service has launched to help Scots recreate viral TikTok cocktails like Jalapeño Rosé and Fluffy Coke.

Zoom Drinks Delivery launched in Glasgow last month, offering more than 800 products which are ordered via its app and delivered for free.

As well as a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, including premium whiskies, rums and vodkas, craft beer and wine, the app also sells ‘trending bundles’ so customers can make viral drinks – often with obscure ingredients – at home.

Zoom Drinks began trading in 2020 in Cyprus, when it was put on lockdown due to the pandemic. The operation there offers a range of 1,800 products and has processed over 100,000 orders, delivering to both consumers and the on-trade as a way to resupply.

“We became aware of the very varied client base as soon as we launched in Cyprus and wanted to make sure that our stock range catered to both locals and expats,” Lee Grant, MD at Zoom Drinks Delivery, told The Grocer. “As a Scot living and working in Cyprus, Irn-Bru was one of the things that reminded me the most of home, so I made it my mission to stock regional drinks for other expats missing their home comforts.”

The Greek business has hit a turnover of €6m, according to the company.

“Now that we’ve launched in Glasgow, we’re determined to continue offering a wide range of products and are constantly keeping our eye on trends and consumer demands, hence the TikTok trending drinks bundles,” Grant added.

Unlike retailers that partner with aggregator apps to deliver drinks, Zoom Drinks owns all of its stock and fleet, “rather than acting as a middleman for convenience stores or relying on third-party drivers”, and doesn’t charge delivery or service fees.

The team in Scotland consists of a fleet of four vans and six delivery drivers, who deliver orders within the hour or in a selected one-hour scheduled delivery slot, as well as warehouse and sales staff. The family-funded and run venture works out of a 6,200ft distribution center in Hillington, with the service covering the majority of Glasgow and Paisley postcodes.

The company said it works with both local and national suppliers “allowing them to access a huge variation of products” and “source more random stock items fairly easily” in order to “respond to changing trends quickly”.

The service is currently offering bundles to recreate Blueberry Matcha, Jalapeño Rosé, Tequila Spritz and Fluffy Coke, and other “in-demand drinks which are setting the internet alight”, Grant said.

“From fusion cocktails, unusual combinations or wacky recipes, drinks go viral on social media every week as people share their latest concoctions which everyone is curious to try. Recreating them at home isn’t always easy, so we’ve put together these helpful packs to try at home,” he said.

The Scottish market promises “a real potential for growth given the size of the customer base and overall market trends in the region”, Grant said.

“Zoom offers something different in the online delivery space, starting with our premium product line, transparent pricing and a dedicated fleet which can provide large orders. Our model actually goes against the grain of other app-orientated businesses, priding ourselves on ownership of stock, vehicles and warehouse space to the overall benefit of service provided to our customers,” he added.