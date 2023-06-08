Event caterer booking platform Feast It has rebranded as it extends it’s offering to include venues, bars, photographers, florists.

The business – now known as Togather – has also raised $8.5m in a fundraising round this month.

Launched just before the pandemic, which threw the events industry into stagnation, use of the platform has since surged as the sector returns to normal. Through 2022, sales tripled on the platform, which was involved in 120,000 events attended by 11m people last year.

Togather – by diversifying into other categories – expects to double sales again this year.

“Event suppliers’ lives are far less glamorous than you might imagine, and we want to enable them to concentrate on what they do the best: more of delivering incredible event experiences, and less sweating the small stuff,” said Hugo Campbell, co-founder of Together.

“For our customers we want to deliver the best possible experience from the moment they start to even think about their event. We want to be their trusted little black book, that can help them create any event, any time they need,” he added.

The latest funding round was led by venture capital firm Untitled, with support from Material Ventures, Best Nights VC and Fuel Ventures. Best Nights VC is Mast-Jägermeister SE’s investment arm, which first invested in the company in 2021.

The company’s backers include Richard Pennycook, previously chair of The Hut Group and CEO of the Co-op; as well as Tetra Pak heir Magnus Rausing. The company has previously received funding from Dragons’ Den investor Sarah Willingham and Guy Berryman of Coldplay.

The new investment will be used to onboard new suppliers and expand the service into new geographical areas.

“We’ll also be investing heavily in the brand,” Campbell added. “We want to establish a brand that is both instantly recognisable and the go-to for unforgettable event planning solutions.”

The marketplace – which has been described as the AirBnB of events – currently hosts more then 2,000 independent partners, a number that is expected to rise as new categories are offered.

“When we started Feast It we were two twenty-somethings in a flat-share in Brixton. We needed a name to start trading, and Feast It sounded good enough and we just ran with it,” said Digby Vollrath, CEO and co-founder of Togather, of the rebrand.

“Unsurprisingly, six years and a pandemic later, we just don’t feel like it fits us anymore. For one thing, we do so much more than street food. We also realised that the feasts aren’t individually the most important part of our business. It’s the coming together of people, whether that’s our suppliers, our customers, even our team, that makes an event completely unforgettable. That might sound a bit cheesy but we’re deeply passionate about it, and we want everyone else to be too,” he added.