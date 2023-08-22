Getir has announced a “global restructuring” which will see more than 10% of its workforce let go.

The rapid grocery player – which in recent months has pulled out of Spain, Portugal, Italy and France – said the move was a bid to “significantly increase operational efficiency”.

Getir employs around 23,000 people across five countries, but “regrettably” and “with a heavy heart” will be parting ways with 2,500 of them. The headcount cut will impact couriers, pickers, and office employees.

“Decisions like these are never taken lightly. However, Getir is determined to do right by all employees affected by the process in line with its values and in full compliance with local laws,” a spokesman told The Grocer. “Getir is very grateful to all colleagues for their hard work, dedication, and significant contributions to the business.”

Last month, The Grocer revealed Getir was auctioning off dozens of delivery bikes, chiller cabinets, delivery boxes and shelving as it shutters dark stores in the UK. The Grocer also heard from several suppliers that Getir is weeks behind on payments for stock, with some opting to put orders on hold until they are paid.

Last week, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported rapid grocery operator Gorillas – which Getir acquired late last year – had been in arrears with suppliers for months, with many opting to cut off supply.

The company is now seeking new funding – understood to be around $500m – and is close to securing a deal with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. Mubadala said it was in “advanced discussions” with Getir, with which it has been an investor since 2021.

Getir launched in the UK in early 2021, one of a slew of rapid grocery providers promising delivery of items within 15 minutes. The ‘instant needs’ players expanded their dark store network quickly, and expanded into new regions around the world. However, many of them struggled to survive as investor cash and confidence in their unprofitable operations soon dried up.

Getir said despite the cuts it would continue to operate in Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and the US.

“The company remains fully committed to the future of the industry it pioneered eight years ago and will continue to lead it in the future,” a spokesman added.