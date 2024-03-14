Gousto x Bluey_Hero 3

Recipe box brand Gousto has launched a range based on popular animated children’s series Bluey, which aims to “connect parents and kids at dinnertime”.

The new range has been created in partnership with BBC Studios – which holds global merchandising rights for the show it co-commissioned with ABC Australia – and features original artwork on the recipe cards for the featured meals.

The Bluey’s Family Dinner range – which launches on Tuesday – is “inspired by the stories and adventures” from the show and includes dishes “from Bluey’s favourite melty, tomatoey ‘pizza girls’ margherita to Bingo and Bandit’s epic, aromatic king prawn curry”.

The release of the range was prompted by a survey by Gousto which found fewer than half (48%) of British parents of three to 10-year-olds make the time to sit down as a family to enjoy a meal together every day.

The range has been designed to include ingredients that are popular with “pint-sized picky eaters” such as pasta, chicken, cheese, rice, fish fingers and cucumbers, so mealtimes “will become even easier” for the 25% of parents surveyed who cook different dinners for their children.

Recipes from the range include Cheesy Magic Asparagus with Creamy Tomatoey Orzo; Bluey’s Fish Goujons with Mixed Fries and Curry Ketchup; Bingo-style BBQ Chicken Burger with Fries and Zingy Cucumber; and Mild King Prawn Curry Quest with Sultana Rice and Herby Almonds.

The children’s show – which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies – has seen several collaborations across the fmcg sector, including a cupcake making kit produced with Fiddes Payne, a themed celebration cake manufactured by Finsbury Food Group, and a dental set made with H&A.

