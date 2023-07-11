M&S products are starring in an Ocado TV advertising campaign for the first time.

Several M&S own-brand products feature in the ‘Inspired Choice’ commercial, which depicts “various everyday moments that serve as that sudden moment of inspiration for your shopping list”.

To date only Ocado own-label and branded goods have featured in adverts from the online grocer - aside from M&S own-label burgers appearing fleetingly among a huge spread of products in last year’s summer advert - despite M&S having been a joint venture partner since 2020.

The new 60-second film – which debuted during Bake Off The Professionals on Channel 4 – comes after M&S CEO Stuart Machin told shareholders last week that he is “frustrated” whenever he sees Ocado adverts and emails that don’t feature M&S products.

The ad was created by Ocado’s in-house advertising team and creative agency St Luke’s. It depicts various occasions where shopping order inspiration strikes – such as a woman remembering to order mouthwash while being panted on by a dog at the vets, and a life artist logging on to order cocktail sausages after observing his nude muse.

“Unlike a trip to the supermarket, an Ocado shop isn’t about adding everything to the trolley in one go,” said Sarah Emerson, head of brand advertising at Ocado. “Instead, our customers gradually curate their shop, making tweaks and additions whenever grocery inspiration strikes to achieve the perfect grocery order.”

As well as branded goods, the ad showcases several M&S own-label products including Dinky Cocktail Sausages and Meringue Nests.

In May M&S revealed a reset plan in its trading update, which highlighted the need to “deepen collaboration between Ocado Retail and M&S”. At the time Machin said the two companies had “led a combined team effort in not just setting out an ambition to grow M&S sales through Ocado but more hardwiring in how we work together”.

The latest campaign comes just weeks after Ocado launched a national TV advertising drive to promote its recently updated Price Promise.

The subject of the new advert is inspired by Ocado’s own research, which shows more than a third (36%) of its shoppers take inspiration for purchases from friends and family, whilst a quarter (25%) look to the weather to decide what’s for dinner.

Film and TV inspired food choices for 23% of the 2,000 consumers surveyed, while 12% of Brits copied meals eaten by other passengers on public transport.

“Only Ocado makes online grocery shopping feel this effortless,” added Emerson. “An intuitive app, more delivery slots and more choice than any other supermarket. This new campaign is designed to show the incredible choice and the ease we bring to all of our customers every day.”