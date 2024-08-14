Morrisons is extending its partnership with Deliveroo to cover 500 of its Morrisons Daily convenience stores.

The supermarket has been working with the aggregator app since 2020, offering the service from around 390 supermarkets.

In September 2021, Deliveroo also launched its first rapid delivery-only grocery store ‘Deliveroo Hop’ in partnership with Morrisons.

The latest deal will see Deliveroo riders deliver from Morrisons’ smaller-format stores, where customers can shop a range of 2,500 fresh, frozen and ambient items.

Joseph Sutton, convenience, online & wholesale director for Morrisons, said the partnership with Deliveroo had “gone from strength to strength” since it started at the height of the pandemic.

“Customers tell us how important rapid delivery services are to them and so we’re delighted to be extending the Deliveroo service,” he added.

The extended partnership covers around a third of the Morrisons Daily convenience stores.

“We’ve been proud to partner with Morrisons since 2020 and our customers love the convenience of getting fresh groceries delivered to their door on demand, and this extension means even more people across the UK can enjoy that service,” said Suzy McClintock, VP of grocery and retail at Deliveroo.

“We are thrilled to continue bringing more of Morrisons’ fantastic range straight to our customers’ homes, including price matching to in-store prices on some of the most popular items, making everyday life a little easier,” McClintock added.

An early adopter of aggregator apps, Morrisons last month expanded its partnership with Just Eat to include more than 380 of its supermarkets, having already made its cafés and Morrisons Daily convenience stores available on the app.