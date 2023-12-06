Uber Eats is listing a £200, 10-course tasting menu from Michelin-starred restaurant Ynyshir on its app to mark the launch of Uber Eats Hosts, which will bring app users “the world’s most renowned restaurants alongside new and exciting culinary talent”.

Uber Eats Hosts will offer high-end “unique dining experiences” for customers to enjoy at home for limited runs through next year.

The Ynyshir menu includes A5 ribeye, duck leg, black cod with N25 caviar, lamb neck, BBQ lobster and tiramisu, as well as an optional wine pairing package for £50 extra.

“This is a mega-exciting project, it’s quite different to what we usually do and something unique for us to pull off,” said Gareth Ward, head chef and co-owner of Ynyshir. “Just a cool idea that has not been done before. We have created a flavour-driven menu using the best ingredients, a load of filthy good food that you cannot get anywhere else. Here’s your chance to get signature Ynyshir dishes delivered right to your door in London.”

The tasting menu was made available exclusive to Uber One subscription members on Wednesday night, before being made available more broadly for the rest of the week.