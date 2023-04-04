With its soft cheese creations, bunny-shaped crumpets and new premium marbled chocolate eggs, Morrisons has pushed the boat out this year with seasonal innovation. Take a look:

Branded cheese Easter eggs have been gracing shelves for some time (Remember the Cheester egg, anyone?) and now Morrisons has brought the concept to own label.

Easter Cheese Eggs

£5

Available in two versions, Lancashire & Cheddar and Stratford Blue, these soft cheese Easter eggs are handmade in rural Lancashire using British cheeses.

Bunny Crumpets

£1.25/ 4 pack

These crumpets in the shape of a bunny face could be just the thing to get consumers hopping to the shops. Perfect for an Easter brunch.

Double Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

£1.25/four-pack

A pack of four double chocolate hot cross buns studded with smooth milk and dark chocolate chunks, and enriched with butter and cocoa.

The Best Belgian Chocolate & Orange Egg

£6/240g

Smooth marbled Belgian milk chocolate scattered with orange flavoured pieces.

The Best Belgian Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Egg

£6/240g

Marbled Belgian dark chocolate egg studded with raspberry flavoured chunks.

The Best White & Blonde Chocolate Egg

£6/240g

Creamy Belgian white and blonde chocolate with golden marbling and crispy biscuit throughout.

The Best Free From Salted Caramel Honeycomb & Sea Salt Egg

£5.99/150g

This hand-finished egg is made with honey flavour and Anglesey sea salt, and dipped in crunchy honeycomb pieces. Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free.