Branded cheese Easter eggs have been gracing shelves for some time (Remember the Cheester egg, anyone?) and now Morrisons has brought the concept to own label.
With its soft cheese creations, bunny-shaped crumpets and new premium marbled chocolate eggs, Morrisons has pushed the boat out this year with seasonal innovation. Take a look:
Easter Cheese Eggs
£5
Available in two versions, Lancashire & Cheddar and Stratford Blue, these soft cheese Easter eggs are handmade in rural Lancashire using British cheeses.
Bunny Crumpets
£1.25/ 4 pack
These crumpets in the shape of a bunny face could be just the thing to get consumers hopping to the shops. Perfect for an Easter brunch.
Double Chocolate Hot Cross Buns
£1.25/four-pack
A pack of four double chocolate hot cross buns studded with smooth milk and dark chocolate chunks, and enriched with butter and cocoa.
The Best Belgian Chocolate & Orange Egg
£6/240g
Smooth marbled Belgian milk chocolate scattered with orange flavoured pieces.
The Best Belgian Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Egg
£6/240g
Marbled Belgian dark chocolate egg studded with raspberry flavoured chunks.
The Best White & Blonde Chocolate Egg
£6/240g
Creamy Belgian white and blonde chocolate with golden marbling and crispy biscuit throughout.
The Best Free From Salted Caramel Honeycomb & Sea Salt Egg
£5.99/150g
This hand-finished egg is made with honey flavour and Anglesey sea salt, and dipped in crunchy honeycomb pieces. Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free.
