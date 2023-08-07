More than 100 Plant Chef and Free From products will be available for Christmas 2023 at Tesco.

“As part of our ‘plant forward’ strategy, we have put a huge amount of work into creating delicious veggie options” director of product development, Breige Donaghy says, “as we continue to see people look for meals that have more plants in them but that aren’t necessarily vegan. This year, there really is something special for everyone.”

From the butternut wellington or the mushroom & chestnut festive wreath, to the Asian flavours of the mini katsu-inspired bao buns or the laksa-inspired aromatic cones, there’s something for all palates.

This is our pick of the range: