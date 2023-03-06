The launch of the new Harvey Nichols Easter range features geometric, playful treats.
Highlighting provenence and sourcing, it stars Caramel-Filled Dippy Eggs from a father and daughter team in Somerset, expressionist slabs from a chocolate design company in east London and golden eggs handmade in Notting Hill.
Happy Bunny Chocolate Easter Rabbits
£55/250g
A hollow chocolate egg in a geometric rabbit shape. Available in white, dark, ruby and blonde chocolate, with cocoa beans from three countries of origin: Ghana, Ecuador and Ivory Coast.
Dippy Eggs Caramel-Filled Chocolate Easter Eggs
£19/440g
Each egg box has six full-sized, artisan-produced Belgian chocolate eggs. Handmade by a father and daughter team in Somerset, each of the half-dozen Dippy Eggs has a salty caramel centre.
Everything’s Golden Dark Chocolate Praline-Filled Easter Egg with Praline Truffles
£95/1kg
A hand-finished, gold shell of dark chocolate gives way to a thick layer of milk gianduja, praline and chopped hazelnuts, with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. Inside each are melt-in-the-mouth, gold-speckled praline truffles. Handmade in Notting Hill by an award-winning luxury chocolatier.
Egg Expressionism Chocolate Easter Slab
£25/230g
Bold, colourful, architectural solid chocolate slabs in citrus and tropical variants.
Let’s Toast Sourdough & Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Toast with White Chocolate Fried Egg
£20/160g
Hand-crafted and individually decorated by artisanal chocolatiers in Somerset, these feature a dusting of sourdough crumbs and sea salt over white and milk chocolate.
