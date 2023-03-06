The launch of the new Harvey Nichols Easter range features geometric, playful treats.

Highlighting provenence and sourcing, it stars Caramel-Filled Dippy Eggs from a father and daughter team in Somerset, expressionist slabs from a chocolate design company in east London and golden eggs handmade in Notting Hill.

Happy Bunny Chocolate Easter Rabbits

£55/250g

A hollow chocolate egg in a geometric rabbit shape. Available in white, dark, ruby and blonde chocolate, with cocoa beans from three countries of origin: Ghana, Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

 

Dippy Eggs Caramel-Filled Chocolate Easter Eggs

£19/440g

Each egg box has six full-sized, artisan-produced Belgian chocolate eggs. Handmade by a father and daughter team in Somerset, each of the half-dozen Dippy Eggs has a salty caramel centre. 

 

Everything’s Golden Dark Chocolate Praline-Filled Easter Egg with Praline Truffles 

£95/1kg

A hand-finished, gold shell of dark chocolate gives way to a thick layer of milk gianduja, praline and chopped hazelnuts, with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. Inside each are melt-in-the-mouth, gold-speckled praline truffles. Handmade in Notting Hill by an award-winning luxury chocolatier. 

 

Egg Expressionism Chocolate Easter Slab

£25/230g

Bold, colourful, architectural solid chocolate slabs in citrus and tropical variants.

 

Let’s Toast Sourdough & Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Toast with White Chocolate Fried Egg

£20/160g

Hand-crafted and individually decorated by artisanal chocolatiers in Somerset, these feature a dusting of sourdough crumbs and sea salt over white and milk chocolate.

