Highlighting provenence and sourcing, it stars Caramel-Filled Dippy Eggs from a father and daughter team in Somerset, expressionist slabs from a chocolate design company in east London and golden eggs handmade in Notting Hill.

The launch of the new Harvey Nichols Easter range features geometric, playful treats.

Happy Bunny Chocolate Easter Rabbits

£55/250g

A hollow chocolate egg in a geometric rabbit shape. Available in white, dark, ruby and blonde chocolate, with cocoa beans from three countries of origin: Ghana, Ecuador and Ivory Coast.

Dippy Eggs Caramel-Filled Chocolate Easter Eggs

£19/440g

Each egg box has six full-sized, artisan-produced Belgian chocolate eggs. Handmade by a father and daughter team in Somerset, each of the half-dozen Dippy Eggs has a salty caramel centre.

Everything’s Golden Dark Chocolate Praline-Filled Easter Egg with Praline Truffles

£95/1kg

A hand-finished, gold shell of dark chocolate gives way to a thick layer of milk gianduja, praline and chopped hazelnuts, with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. Inside each are melt-in-the-mouth, gold-speckled praline truffles. Handmade in Notting Hill by an award-winning luxury chocolatier.

Egg Expressionism Chocolate Easter Slab

£25/230g

Bold, colourful, architectural solid chocolate slabs in citrus and tropical variants.

Let’s Toast Sourdough & Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Toast with White Chocolate Fried Egg

£20/160g

Hand-crafted and individually decorated by artisanal chocolatiers in Somerset, these feature a dusting of sourdough crumbs and sea salt over white and milk chocolate.