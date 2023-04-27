As the nation prepares to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, Marks & Spencer has joined the royal festivities with a range of treats fit for a king – or at least, a very hungry caterpillar.

Leading the procession is none other than a limited-edition Colin the Caterpillar adorned with a miniature crown, and for those who prefer a more bite-sized indulgence, fear not – mini “Colin-ations” are also available. And what’s a celebration without a toast? There’s M&S coronation English Sparkling Wine or even an ale from the 225 year-old Elgood’s Brewery.

So raise a glass to King Charles III as M&S ensures this isn’t just any coronation…

Coronation Colin the Caterpillar

£10/640g
Available 25 April

M&S classic character of a chocolatey sponge cake, filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with edible decoations. For this occasion, Colin has his own crown.

 

Mini Coronation Colin the Caterpillars 

£3 for five
Available 25 April

Limited edition Coronation Colin the Caterpillar is also available in mini format – for sharing on the go.

 

Commemorative Biscuit Tins

£6/450g
Available now

Purple and white coronation branded biscuit tins filled with all butter shortbread, baked in Edinburgh. 

 

Commemorative Tea Tins

£5/200g
Available now

Matching tea tins with 80 Fairtrade English Breakfast teabags. 

 

Giant Milk Chocolate Coronation Gold Coin

£2.50/90g
Available now

A giant chocolate coin measuring 128mm in diameter and embossed with a crown and the coronation date.

 

King of Everything Chocolates

£3/53g
Available now

Five solid milk chocolate crowns. M&S suggests they can be used for decorating coronation baking, or as a simple treat.

 

Coronation Sponge Cake

£10/770g
Available 29 April

A coronation take on the victoria sponge, with edible crown decorations and jam and cream centre.

 

Honey Roast Ham Sausage Roll

£10/510g 
Available 3 May

A sharing-sized smoked bacon, mustard and honey roast ham and pork sausage roll, with caramelised onions, in all-butter puff pastry and embossed with HM (for His Majesty, not Honey Mustard).

 

Crown Pork Sausage Rolls

£6/315g 
Available 3 May

Nine sausage rolls made with lightly seasoned British pork and caramelised onions in all-butter puff pastry, topped with a pastry crown.

 

Mini Chutney Topped Crown Pork Pies

£7/450g
Available now 3 May

Nine cured British pork pies, including piccalilli and onion chutney toppings, finished with mini pastry crowns.

 

Coronation Chicken Club Sandwich

£4.50
Available 12 April

Three layers of toasted oatmeal bread and two layers of fillings ”fit for a king”; British chicken, sweet mango chutney, pickled onions and spinach.

 

Coronation Chicken Handcooked Crisps

£1.50/150g
Available now

Handcooked crisps made with British potatoes, real chicken, dried mango and a blend of spices.

 

Coronation Cuvee NV

£23/75cl
Available 11 April

Limited edition English sparkling wine from Balfour, branded with a coronation crest.

 

Coronation Ale

£3/660ml
Available 11 April

100% English Sovereign hops from Herefordshire and pale ale malt grown organically in north Norfolk – from the 225-year-old Elgood’s Brewery.

