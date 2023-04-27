As the nation prepares to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, Marks & Spencer has joined the royal festivities with a range of treats fit for a king – or at least, a very hungry caterpillar.
Leading the procession is none other than a limited-edition Colin the Caterpillar adorned with a miniature crown, and for those who prefer a more bite-sized indulgence, fear not – mini “Colin-ations” are also available. And what’s a celebration without a toast? There’s M&S coronation English Sparkling Wine or even an ale from the 225 year-old Elgood’s Brewery.
So raise a glass to King Charles III as M&S ensures this isn’t just any coronation…
Coronation Colin the Caterpillar
£10/640g
Available 25 April
M&S classic character of a chocolatey sponge cake, filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with edible decoations. For this occasion, Colin has his own crown.
Mini Coronation Colin the Caterpillars
£3 for five
Available 25 April
Limited edition Coronation Colin the Caterpillar is also available in mini format – for sharing on the go.
Commemorative Biscuit Tins
£6/450g
Available now
Purple and white coronation branded biscuit tins filled with all butter shortbread, baked in Edinburgh.
Commemorative Tea Tins
£5/200g
Available now
Matching tea tins with 80 Fairtrade English Breakfast teabags.
Giant Milk Chocolate Coronation Gold Coin
£2.50/90g
Available now
A giant chocolate coin measuring 128mm in diameter and embossed with a crown and the coronation date.
King of Everything Chocolates
£3/53g
Available now
Five solid milk chocolate crowns. M&S suggests they can be used for decorating coronation baking, or as a simple treat.
Coronation Sponge Cake
£10/770g
Available 29 April
A coronation take on the victoria sponge, with edible crown decorations and jam and cream centre.
Honey Roast Ham Sausage Roll
£10/510g
Available 3 May
A sharing-sized smoked bacon, mustard and honey roast ham and pork sausage roll, with caramelised onions, in all-butter puff pastry and embossed with HM (for His Majesty, not Honey Mustard).
Crown Pork Sausage Rolls
£6/315g
Available 3 May
Nine sausage rolls made with lightly seasoned British pork and caramelised onions in all-butter puff pastry, topped with a pastry crown.
Mini Chutney Topped Crown Pork Pies
£7/450g
Available now 3 May
Nine cured British pork pies, including piccalilli and onion chutney toppings, finished with mini pastry crowns.
Coronation Chicken Club Sandwich
£4.50
Available 12 April
Three layers of toasted oatmeal bread and two layers of fillings ”fit for a king”; British chicken, sweet mango chutney, pickled onions and spinach.
Coronation Chicken Handcooked Crisps
£1.50/150g
Available now
Handcooked crisps made with British potatoes, real chicken, dried mango and a blend of spices.
Coronation Cuvee NV
£23/75cl
Available 11 April
Limited edition English sparkling wine from Balfour, branded with a coronation crest.
Coronation Ale
£3/660ml
Available 11 April
100% English Sovereign hops from Herefordshire and pale ale malt grown organically in north Norfolk – from the 225-year-old Elgood’s Brewery.
