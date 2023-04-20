Putting the King in king prawn with the Finest coronation king prawn sandwich, Tesco also boasts a layered raspberry and peach bellini trifle for sharing at the street party

The retailer says £250,000 of proceeds from the range will be donated to The Prince’s Trust, the charity founded by then Prince Charles in 1976.

Tesco has gone traditional with its retro coronation range.

Tesco Finest Coronation Pork Pie

£4/440g

British pork in a pastry casing and baked in a hoop to give it a crisp finish. Topped with a pastry crown.

Tesco Finest Coronation King Prawn Sandwich

£3.50

King prawns and a coronation mayonnaise made with Bramley apples, sultanas, lime pickle and coriander with spinach, mango chutney and a kachumber style salad, all on nigella seed white bread. Part of the £5 Premium Meal Deal.

Coronation Chicken Sandwich

£2.60

The coronation chicken dish was famously created for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. This sarnie is made with curry mayonnaise, chicken breast, sultanas and layered with spinach.

Tesco Finest Coronation Raspberry & Peach Bellini Trifle

£9/780g

A raspberry compote layered with butter-enriched vanilla sponge, Madagascan vanilla custard and a fruity prosecco and peach curd. Topped with a Belgian white chocolate mousse and celebratory edible crowns.

King’s Coronation Celebration Cake

£8

A Victoria sponge layered with raspberry jam and filled with buttercream. Covered in soft icing with sugar paste decorations of a crest and coronation text.

Coronation Tin All Butter Shortbread Petticoat Tails

£5/450g

All butter shortbread baked in Scotland in a commemorative King Charles III tin. The retailer says it’s perfect for sewing supplies in years to come.