As heatwaves continue across the UK, Morrisons is gearing up for a sizzling summer with the launch of its new seasonal range.

With a selection of deals and limited-edition products perfect for picnics, barbecues and al fresco dining, the retailer has slashed prices and pushed multibuy promotions in a bid to tempt shoppers.

Highlights include BBQ chicken drumsticks and lamb sizzle chops, chicken satay skewers and grazing platters for sharing. And to cool off, refreshing apple cider lollies and sticky toffee yoghurt jars

Indian Lamb Sizzle Chops

Morrisons_BBQ_Indian_Style_Lamb_Sizzle_Chops

£5.49/345g

The colourful packaging on the BBQ lines evoke summer. These Indian spiced lamb chops are for the grill. Morrisons says these chops are ideal for a quick and easy meal: they’ll be ready in under 10 minutes by frying on a medium-high heat.

 

BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

Morrisons_BBQ_Barbecue_Chicken_Drumsticks

£4.25/1kg

BBQ chicken drumsticks marinated in a sticky barbecue-style flavoured glaze made with caramelised sugar, ensuring they feature a characteristic char when cooked. The supermarket says a bag can serve six.

 

Gourmet Collection Hot Dogs

Morrisons_The_Best_Gourmet_Collection_12_Cherrywood_Smoked_Chubby_Mini_Hot_Dogs_540g

£3.49-£3.50/540-600g

Made with British pork, choose from cheddar and jalapeño hot dogs seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, or chubby mini hot dogs smoked over cherrywood chips for a smoky flavour.

 

Gourmet Collection Gunpowder Lamb Koftas with Mango Chutney

Morrisons_Gourmet_Gunpowder_Lamb_Koftas

£7.49/550g

These premium British lamb koftas are from the Gourmet Collection in Morrisons’ top-tier The Best range. They are infused with chilli and cumin.

 

Mini Pork Cheese & Pickle Pies

Morrisons_Cheese_and_Pickle_Pork_Pies

£2.75/300g

Made with pork, cream cheese and tangy pickle, in a crispy, buttery baked pastry. A picnic must-have.

 

Chicken Satay & Peanut Dip

Morrisons_Chicken_Skewers

£1.25/150g
Three for two

Chicken skewers lightly marinated, with a fragrant peanut sauce for dipping.

 

Continental Grazing Platter

Morrisons_Continental_Grazing_Platter_154g

£3.50/154g
Three for two

A mix of chorizo, German salami, gouda and tomato & herb breadsticks.

 

Antipasti Meat Platter

Morrisons_Antipasti_Meat_Platter_80g

£1.25/100g 
Three for two

A selection of antipasti meat with prosciutto crudo, salami Ungherese and salami Milano made from Italian and Dutch pork. 

 

Mochi Ice Cream Selection

Morrisons_Mochi_Ice_Cream_Selection_156g

£3.49/156g

These vegan mochi balls take on the likes of Little Moons. The non-dairy ice cream balls are wrapped in a sweet dough. The six-packs include flavours mango, passion fruit and strawberry.

 

Brookie Pudding

Morrisons_Milk_Choc_Brookie_Pudding_330g

£3.75/330g

Chocolate sponge topped with cookie dough pieces and a milk chocolate sauce layer.

 

Cookie Dough Pie

Morrisons_Cookie_Dough_Pie_241g

£2.49/241g

Made with dark chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate glaze and milk chocolate chunks. This pie can be cooked from frozen and is suitable for vegetarians.

 

Apple Cider Lollies

Morrisons_Apple_Cider_Flavour_Lollies_6_x_73ml__438ml

£1.35/73ml

These new apple cider lollies are made with real fruit. Previously, the apple cider trend has been associated with health, but this bright packaging and fun font is kid-friendly. Meanwhile, for an ice lolly, this is a pretty healthy option with just one amber section on its nutritional traffic light. 

 

The Best Sticky Toffee Yoghurt Jar

Morrisons_The_Best_Limited_Edition_Devonshire_Farmhouse_Sticky_Toffee_Yogurt_350g

£1.99/350g

Limited-edition sticky toffee yoghurt made from Channel Island milk. The retailer suggests splitting this between two servings.

 

Paprika Chicken Sandwich

Morrisons_Limited_Edition_Paprika_Chicken

£2.85/185g

This limited edition is reminiscent of the rise in paprika crisps. It is made with British chicken, chipotle chutney and spinach in brown bread and will become part of the Morrisons meal deal for its run.

 

Greek Halloumi Wrap

Morrisons_Limited_Edition_Greek_Style_Halloumi

£2.85/192g

This brings the vegetarians’ favourite barbecue item to the ready meal chillers in the form of a Greek halloumi wrap made with yoghurt and mint mayo.

 

Lemon & Black Pepper Olives

Morrisons_Lemon_and_Black_Pepper_Green_Olives

£2.75/220g

Green olives infused with sharp lemon and spicy black pepper.

 

Chorizo With Chilli & Honey

Morrisons_Hot_Honey_Chorizo_140g

£3/140g

Hot honey and cured sausage made its way out of London pizzerias into the freezers of discounters like Aldi and Lidl atop their frozen pizzas. Now the combination has reached chillers in its own right, with Morrisons recommending its chorizo infused with mild chilli and honey as great for a summer sharing food board.

