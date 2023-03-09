Sainsbury’s has launched its modest 2023 Easter range with flavours for kids and grown-ups.
Bright, cartoon character eggs featuring Goldie Chick Yolker and Puddles Pig Yolker seem M&S-like, but without the need for another Colin vs. Cuthbert copyright lawsuit. For the more mature tastes, the Taste the Difference range offers innovative sticky toffee pudding and fruit & nut flavours to add an element of sophistication to the confectionery aisle.
This year, all Sainsbury’s own-brand eggs come in plastic-free packaging, meaning a guilt-free treat for the eco-minded chocolate lover
By Sainsbury’s Goldie Chick Yolker
£4/145g
A milky vanilla hollow egg with an orange beak.
By Sainsbury’s Puddles Pig Yolker
£4/145g
A hollow milk chocolate egg with a pink snout.
By Sainsbury’s Rainbow Speckled Egg
£4.50/210g
Belgian white chocolate egg coated with rainbow chocolate sweets.
Taste the Difference Sticky Toffee Pudding Egg
£8/275g
Hand-decorated, milk chocolate toffee-flavoured egg with crunchy caramel and buttery fudge pieces.
Taste the Difference Dark Chocolate Fruit & Nut Egg
£8/275g
A 54% dark chocolate egg garnished with roasted hazelnuts and golden raisins.
Taste the Difference Belgian White Chocolate Egg
£4.50/150g
A Belgian white chocolate hollow egg made with 27% cocoa butter and Madagascan vanilla.
Taste the Difference Hop Cross Bun Ale
£1.65/500ml
For “grown-ups who don’t like chocolate”, Sainsbury’s has a new Hop Cross Bun ale, flavoured with subtle notes of bread, nutmeg and cinnamon.
Taste the Difference Lemon Curd & White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns
£1.50/280g
Four hot cross buns made with lemon curd, white chocolate chunks and lemon zest.
Taste the Difference Cheese, Tomato & Oregano Hot Cross Buns
£1.50/280g
Four hot cross buns made with mature cheddar cheese, sundried tomato paste, red leicester cheese and oregano.
Taste the Difference Blueberry & Cardamom Hot Cross Buns
£1.50/280g
Four hot cross buns made with currants and blueberries with a hint of cardamom.
