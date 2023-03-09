Sainsbury’s has launched its modest 2023 Easter range with flavours for kids and grown-ups.

Bright, cartoon character eggs featuring Goldie Chick Yolker and Puddles Pig Yolker seem M&S-like, but without the need for another Colin vs. Cuthbert copyright lawsuit. For the more mature tastes, the Taste the Difference range offers innovative sticky toffee pudding and fruit & nut flavours to add an element of sophistication to the confectionery aisle.

This year, all Sainsbury’s own-brand eggs come in plastic-free packaging, meaning a guilt-free treat for the eco-minded chocolate lover

By Sainsbury’s Goldie Chick Yolker

0000000481502_T1

£4/145g

A milky vanilla hollow egg with an orange beak.

 

By Sainsbury’s Puddles Pig Yolker

0000000481496_T1

£4/145g

A hollow milk chocolate egg with a pink snout.

 

By Sainsbury’s Rainbow Speckled Egg

0000000478892_T1

£4.50/210g

Belgian white chocolate egg coated with rainbow chocolate sweets.

 

Taste the Difference Sticky Toffee Pudding Egg

00481816_T1

£8/275g

Hand-decorated, milk chocolate toffee-flavoured egg with crunchy caramel and buttery fudge pieces.

 

Taste the Difference Dark Chocolate Fruit & Nut Egg

00481809_T1

£8/275g

A 54% dark chocolate egg garnished with roasted hazelnuts and golden raisins. 

 

Taste the Difference Belgian White Chocolate Egg 

0000000478908_T1

£4.50/150g

A Belgian white chocolate hollow egg made with 27% cocoa butter and Madagascan vanilla.

 

Taste the Difference Hop Cross Bun Ale

0000000485951

£1.65/500ml

For “grown-ups who don’t like chocolate”, Sainsbury’s has a new Hop Cross Bun ale, flavoured with subtle notes of bread, nutmeg and cinnamon.

 

Taste the Difference Lemon Curd & White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

00487344

£1.50/280g

Four hot cross buns made with lemon curd, white chocolate chunks and lemon zest.

 

Taste the Difference Cheese, Tomato & Oregano Hot Cross Buns

00487917

£1.50/280g

Four hot cross buns made with mature cheddar cheese, sundried tomato paste, red leicester cheese and oregano.

 

Taste the Difference Blueberry & Cardamom Hot Cross Buns

00487337

£1.50/280g

Four hot cross buns made with currants and blueberries with a hint of cardamom. 

