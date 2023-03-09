Sainsbury’s has launched its modest 2023 Easter range with flavours for kids and grown-ups.

Bright, cartoon character eggs featuring Goldie Chick Yolker and Puddles Pig Yolker seem M&S-like, but without the need for another Colin vs. Cuthbert copyright lawsuit. For the more mature tastes, the Taste the Difference range offers innovative sticky toffee pudding and fruit & nut flavours to add an element of sophistication to the confectionery aisle.

This year, all Sainsbury’s own-brand eggs come in plastic-free packaging, meaning a guilt-free treat for the eco-minded chocolate lover