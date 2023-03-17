With Mother’s Day just around the corner, supermarkets have harnessed the spring floral colour palette for a series of very pink launches for the occasion.
Including sweet treats as well as savoury items, booze and flowers, this is what’s on offer:
Morrisons
Giant Mother’s Day Cookie
£7
Baked daily in store and hand iced by the Morrisons team.
Love You Berry Much Jellies
£1.50/100g
Morrisons fizzy strawberry jelly sweets. Vegetarian friendly.
Marks and Spencer
You Deserve a Crown
£3/53g
Five solid creamy milk chocolate crowns.
Strawberry and Mango Mimosa
£5/75cl
New sparkling white wine with strawberry, mango & orange juice.
Waitrose
No.1 Heart Orchid
£25
A large-headed phalaenopsis orchid in a heart frame in a Waitrose No.1 gift bag.
Tails Cocktails
£10 (down from £16.99)
Tails cocktails are simple to serve, ready made cocktails. Perfect for creating memorable moments this Mother’s Day.
Sainsbury’s
Taste the Difference Flower Bouquet Cupcakes
£4 (down from £4.50 until 21st March)
3 vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with a strawberry jam topped with vanilla flavour pink coloured buttercream.
Happy Mother’s Day Assortment Milk & White Chocolate Flavoured Hearts
£2.50
Milk chocolate, white chocolate with sugar sprinkles and pink strawberry flavour hearts.
Asda
Strawberry & White Chocolate Cake
£3
Filled with strawberry jam, with a layer of white chocolate ganache frosting and decorated with sugar decorations.
Gingerbread Mummy Bear
65p
Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured fondant icing.
