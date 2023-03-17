With Mother’s Day just around the corner, supermarkets have harnessed the spring floral colour palette for a series of very pink launches for the occasion. 

Including sweet treats as well as savoury items, booze and flowers, this is what’s on offer:

Morrisons 

Giant Mother’s Day Cookie

J7285_Giant Mothers Day Cookie Barker_RT

£7

Baked daily in store and hand iced by the Morrisons team. 

 

Love You Berry Much Jellies

Love You Berry Much

£1.50/100g

Morrisons fizzy strawberry jelly sweets. Vegetarian friendly.

 

Marks and Spencer

You Deserve a Crown

Queen of Absolutely Everything_29304905_SW_01.tifx

£3/53g

Five solid creamy milk chocolate crowns.

 

Strawberry and Mango Mimosa

Strawberry_Mango_Mimosa_29212965.tifx

£5/75cl

New sparkling white wine with strawberry, mango & orange juice.

 

Waitrose

No.1 Heart Orchid

Waitrose_MediaEditSpring2023_No1HeartOrchid_SQUARE_HIGH

£25

A large-headed phalaenopsis orchid in a heart frame in a Waitrose No.1 gift bag.

 

Tails Cocktails 

tails

£10 (down from £16.99)

Tails cocktails are simple to serve, ready made cocktails. Perfect for creating memorable moments this Mother’s Day.

 

Sainsbury’s

Taste the Difference Flower Bouquet Cupcakes

0000000485562

£4 (down from £4.50 until 21st March)

3 vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with a strawberry jam topped with vanilla flavour pink coloured buttercream. 

 

Happy Mother’s Day Assortment Milk & White Chocolate Flavoured Hearts

0000000482660

£2.50

Milk chocolate, white chocolate with sugar sprinkles and pink strawberry flavour hearts.

 

Asda

Strawberry & White Chocolate Cake

8fb1fdb529ea4a98f8b0b1c997d66b8bhYl2H6oNLvjC0QBy-0

£3

Filled with strawberry jam, with a layer of white chocolate ganache frosting and decorated with sugar decorations.

 

Gingerbread Mummy Bear

Asda_Gingerbread_Mummy_Bear_31g

65p

Gingerbread biscuit decorated with coloured fondant icing.

Topics