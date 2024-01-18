Tesco is helping shoppers fight inflation with a new own-label Tex Mex Feast range to rival Old El Paso.

Since 2020, the cooking sauces and meal kits category has been dominated by General Mills-owned brand Old El Paso – with a value amounting to £119.5m in 2023.

Tesco wants a slice of that enchilada, launching this new ready meal range in store and online from 15 January and with Clubcard Prices across the range.

Mains include the Fajita Chicken Breasts, Crispy Battered Haddock and Smokey BBQ Pork Ribs, as well as sides like the Pulled Pork Taco Bowl, Spicy Jalapeño Poppers and Jalapeño Mac n Cheese.