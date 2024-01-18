Tesco is helping shoppers fight inflation with a new own-label Tex Mex Feast range to rival Old El Paso.
Since 2020, the cooking sauces and meal kits category has been dominated by General Mills-owned brand Old El Paso – with a value amounting to £119.5m in 2023.
Tesco wants a slice of that enchilada, launching this new ready meal range in store and online from 15 January and with Clubcard Prices across the range.
Mains include the Fajita Chicken Breasts, Crispy Battered Haddock and Smokey BBQ Pork Ribs, as well as sides like the Pulled Pork Taco Bowl, Spicy Jalapeño Poppers and Jalapeño Mac n Cheese.
Fajita Chicken Breasts
£4 (£3.50 Clubcard Price)
Chicken with a fajita spiced marinade and spicy tomato sauce.
Crispy Battered Haddock
£3.25 (£2.75 Clubcard Price)
Wild haddock in a light batter, serving suggestion as a filling for tacos.
Smokey BBQ Pork Ribs
£4.50 (£4 Clubcard Price)
Tender slow cooked rib rack with a smoky BBQ glaze.
Read more: How Mexican is getting a new lease of life - world cuisine category report 2023
Soft Flour Tortillas
£1.25 (£1 Clubcard Price)
Soft white flour wraps.
Pulled Pork Taco Bowl
£4.50 (£4 Clubcard Price)
Tear & share tortilla, filled with smoky pulled pork, spicy rice, roasted peppers, cheese and jalapeños.
Loaded Cheesy Fries
£3.50 (£3 Clubcard Price)
Potato chips, topped with tangy cheese and sliced jalapeño.
Read more: Why is Heinz seeking to take on Old El Paso in meal kits?
Spicy Jalapeño Poppers
£3.50 (£3 Clubcard Price)
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with soft cheese & coated in breadcrumbs.
Jalapeño Mac n Cheese
£3.50 (£3 Clubcard Price)
Creamy macaroni cheese, topped with jalapeños & a paprika breadcrumb.
Ultimate Tex Mex Dips
£3 (£2.50 Clubcard Price)
Sweet salsa, creamy soured cream & chive, guacamole and jalapeño chilli cheese.
