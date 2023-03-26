Tesco has revealed its Easter range for 2023, featuring customised hot cross buns and vegan options. In the range are Plant Chef Fruity Hot Cross Buns and its co-owned brand Wicked Kitchen’s Salted Caramel Flavoured Chocolate Egg as vegan options and a range of Tesco Finest twists on hot cross buns.

Is the range innovative enough to stand out amongst wider launches by competitors this Easter? Take a look at some of the 2023 Tesco Easter NPD with its twists on traditional favourites and dietary requirements.

Finest Red Velvet Hot Cross Buns   

£1.60

Four hot cross buns with a twist on the classic recipe, finished with white chocolate chunks and dark chocolate chips.

 

Finest Triple Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

£1.60

Made with milk, white and dark chocolate chips to make an extra chocolatey hot cross bun.

 

Finest Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney Hot Cross Buns

£1.60

Tesco Finest four hot cross buns with caramelised onion chutney and cheese for a savoury twist.

 

Plant Chef Fruity Hot Cross Buns

£1.60

Four plant-based classic hot cross buns with dried fruit and zesty mixed orange peel.

 

Wicked Kitchen Salted Caramel Flavoured Chocolate Egg

£5/130g

Plant based Easter egg from Tesco co-owned brand Wicked Kitchen. A classic chocolate shell, with added salted caramel crunch.

 

Free From Cluckie The White Chocolate Chick

£3.50/100g

Free from gluten, wheat and milk, formed in a plain cartoon chicken form.

