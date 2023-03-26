Tesco has revealed its Easter range for 2023, featuring customised hot cross buns and vegan options. In the range are Plant Chef Fruity Hot Cross Buns and its co-owned brand Wicked Kitchen’s Salted Caramel Flavoured Chocolate Egg as vegan options and a range of Tesco Finest twists on hot cross buns.

Is the range innovative enough to stand out amongst wider launches by competitors this Easter? Take a look at some of the 2023 Tesco Easter NPD with its twists on traditional favourites and dietary requirements.