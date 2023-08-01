Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has announced its CEO Roger White will step down in the next 12 months.

White’s forthcoming retirement was announced alongside a six-month trading update from AG Barr on Wednesday (1 August).

White, 58, will leave the company he first joined in 2002 next year, and will also retire as a director of the board.

The process of appointing a replacement for White would begin immediately, AG Barr added.

White, who became CEO at AG Barr in 2004, said: “It has been a privilege and pleasure to lead the business for over two decades and now the time is right to plan for my succession and to ensure the continued success of the business. I would like to pay tribute to everyone across the whole organisation who make AG Barr a very special place with amazing brands.”

AG Barr chairman Mark Allen added: “Roger has served the shareholders, board, wider business and industry for over 21 years. This makes him one of the longest-serving CEOs in the UK public market.

“He has supported the transformation of the business from a regional soft drinks business into a highly successful multi beverage, branded company that has delivered significant value to shareholders, stakeholders and employees. AG Barr has a strong culture and momentum and is strategically well placed to continue to deliver for the long term.”

In the 26 weeks to 30 June, AG Barr said it expected to report revenues of around £210m, a 33% increase on the corresponding period the year prior. Discounting the impact of Boost Drinks, acquired in December 2022, revenues were by around 10% on a like-for-like basis.

The Funkin Cocktails brand owner said it now expected profits to be “marginally above the top end of analyst expectations”.