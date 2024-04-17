The Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board has appointed former Omsco boss Richard Hampton as its new international trade development director.

Hampton will take up the new role from 3 June and lead the AHDB international team’s work with government and industry to grow UK meat and dairy’s presence abroad in a post-Brexit trade environment.

He was previously MD of the Organic Milk Suppliers Co-operative (Omsco), where he worked for over 18 years, and has extensive international experience in foreign markets and negotiating export agreements.

This will be crucial as the group aims to navigate new trade deals with countries across Asia, North America and Latin America, where meat and dairy consumption is estimated to grow in the coming years.

Hampton will also play a key role in representing the sector in markets such as Australia and New Zealand, where the UK aims to increase exports following what many have described as a poor free trade agreement under Liz Truss.

Bringing in a vast experience across the fmcg industry, he has also worked as vice-chair for the FDF’s organic committee and was a member of the Department for International Trade’s Trade Advisory Group, advising ministers and officials on commercial and trade issues of relevance to the agrifoods sector.

Graham Wilkinson, AHDB CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce that Richard Hampton will be joining AHDB. His vast experience on the global stage will be a huge asset in ensuring that AHDB continues to deliver for its levy payers, so more consumers around the world are enjoying British red meat and dairy.

“Our levy payers have told us how much they value our work on international trade development and that they want to see us do more in this field.

“Richard’s appointment, coupled with AHDB’s long-established record of working with industry and government to maximise global trade opportunities, will help us continue to ensure our levy payers’ products flourish in markets the world over.”

The AHDB international trade development team also supports levy payers with export health certification, site approvals for export, inspection audits from overseas government officials, as well as participating in trade shows and co-ordinating trade missions.

Hampton replaces Dr Phil Hadley, who announced he was stepping down last December following 20 years with AHDB to join the International Meat Secretariat as secretary general.

“Leaving AHDB has been a difficult decision but while I have enjoyed my time with the organisation across several roles, I am excited to be joining IMS,” he said at the time.

“I leave with huge positivity and tremendous pride for the work of AHDB, and the export team in particular, on behalf of levy payers.”