CEO of Lioncroft Wholesale Dr Jason Wouhra has been appointed chancellor of Aston University in recognition of his business leadership in the West Midlands.

He is the fifth chancellor to be appointed by the university since its inception, and the youngest and first of Asian heritage to be appointed.

Wouhra was awarded an honorary doctorate by Aston University in 2014, recognising his contribution to entrepreneurship in the region.

“Taking on this role is both a privilege and an honour,” he said.

“My connection with Aston University runs deep and I have long respected its commitment to delivering a truly outstanding education while creating and nurturing a community rich in diversity, heart and soul for its students, people, businesses and the wider local area.

“Aston’s core values of inclusivity, entrepreneurialism and transformation align perfectly with my own and I am looking forward to working alongside its dedicated, talented staff and students to help propel the university towards its 2030 strategic goals of becoming a leading university of science, technology and enterprise.

“As chancellor, I will endeavour to champion and support the university to achieve its mission and vision, while living its values, and build on its formidable legacy for the future.”

Over the past decade he has also taken on a number of prominent positions including non-executive director of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and past and present chairmanship of the West Midlands India Partnership, among others.