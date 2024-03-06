Cumbria-based bakery Bells of Lazonby has appointed Claire Leftwich as finance director.

Leftwich joined the third-generation family business last month from her most recent role as head of finance for James Cropper.

She was previously head of commercial finance for Lakeland, and has more than 15 years’ experience in finance.

“Coming into role, I aim to drive further growth as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities across conventional bakery and free-from bakery in both private label and brand,” said Leftwich.

Leftwich replaces David Simmons, who is moving on after 17 years at the business.

He was an “integral part” of Bells of Lazonby’s rapid growth, it said, adding that sales were forecast to reach more than £40m in 2024.

Bells of Lazonby MD Tim Conder said: “We are excited to welcome Claire into the team as we enter the next chapter for our business.”

The business supplies baked goods to high street coffee shops and retailers. It is also the owner of free-from brand We Love Cake, which operates in frozen foodservice and retail in the UK and Australia.

Bells of Lazonby overhauled We Love Cake’s branding and packaging last month in a bid to drive growth and gain further distribution for the brand.