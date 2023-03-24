Bestway has promoted Jamie Davison to retail director.

Davison is currently business development director for Bestway Retail, a position he has held since 2021, focusing on new business and store development. His new role will see him lead Bestway’s central retail operations team and its symbol and franchise divisions.

He will also have overall accountability for the new business and store development teams.

Set to take over the role in July, Davison will be replacing Mike Hollis, who is relocating to Australia. Bestway said Hollis had been an integral member of the Bestway executive team since the company acquired Costcutter in early 2021.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Mike for his exceptional dedication and contribution to the business,” said Bestway Wholesale MD Dawood Pervez.

“He joined us alongside the acquisition of Costcutter, where he had been leading the retail teams since 2018. He brought us immense experience from his impressive career spanning 36 years in retail, across senior roles in Australia, Southeast Asia and the UK.

“Mike has delivered excellent leadership over the last two years, and I would also like to thank him for developing the next generation of leaders in Bestway Retail.

“We are delighted that Jamie is stepping into his shoes as he also has immense experience within retail and proven efficacy and understanding within our business.

“Jamie has demonstrated his ability to work strategically and will be highly important to accelerate our positive momentum and continue our growth trajectory. We will be strengthening Jamie’s leadership team in the months ahead and look forward to making further announcements in due course.”

Davison joined Costcutter 28 years ago, progressing from merchandiser to leading the field and central support teams. He then became business development director for Bestway when it bought Costcutter in 2021.