The Walgreens Boots Alliance has appointed Anthony Hemmerdinger as new managing director of Boots UK and Ireland.

Under his current role as retail and operations director he oversees team operations across Boots’ 1,900-strong store and distribution centre estate.

During his tenure he has helped advance the retailer’s beauty refit and push Boots’ brand expansion programme across the UK estate.

He has occupied the role since September 2022, coming from a fruitful career of over 30 years in the retail sector.

Before joining Boots, he was chief operating officer at Asda for six years from 2016 to 2022. He previously held leadership positions at Greene King, Sainsbury’s and M&S.

Hemmerdinger will replace current MD Seb James, who is stepping down to pursue a new role in healthcare.

“Anthony is a great leader with extensive retail experience”, said COO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Ornella Barra.

“His deep understanding of our business, passion for brilliant customer service and strong relationships will ensure a seamless leadership transition and enable us to build on our transformation journey apace.”

“Since he joined the Boots team in 2022, Anthony has successfully guided our retail and operations team through our change journey, which has delivered consistent growth across all our categories.”

Hemmerdinger added: “I am honoured to be appointed Managing Director of Boots, one of the UK’s most trusted brands and a place where I began my retail career with my first Saturday job as a teenager.”

“Boots is a terrific business that holds a unique position at the heart of the UK’s health and beauty sector, and I am extremely proud of all we have achieved over the last few years.

“This is an exciting time for the company and I look forward to working with Ornella and the wider team to deliver against our ambitious strategy and build on our great momentum.

“I would also like to thank Seb for his support and leadership over the last few years. It has been a privilege to work alongside him and I look forward to working closely together in our handover period.”