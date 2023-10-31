BrewDog has announced the appointment of James Taylor as its new chief financial officer, after Niall McCallum elected to leave the craft brewer.

Taylor joins BrewDog from Mayborn, the childcare company that owns brands including Tommee Tippee. Here he led the finance operations for consumer brands such as GHD and Anya Hindmarch.

Prior to this, he was in charge of European transactions at real estate firm Tishman Speyer.

The departure of McCallum was announced internally earlier this month, but only made public by notice of his resignation as director in documents filed at Companies House.

“After three years as CFO, Niall McCallum has decided that now is the right time to leave BrewDog and seek a new challenge,” a spokesman for BrewDog told The Grocer. “Niall joined just before the second lockdown in October 2020 and has led the finance function through the most turbulent time in our sector’s history.

“Niall has led the development of the finance, IT and procurement teams during this time and they are all geared up to continue to support and scale with the group as BrewDog continues to grow.”

McCallum, the spokesman added, had been “instrumental in the many great developments at BrewDog in the last three years” and left the Punk IPA brewer “with the full support and best wishes of the board and [BrewDog minority shareholder] TSG”.

Taylor is the second new senior face at BrewDog in as many months. In September, the company appointed James Arrow as its new chief operating officer.

Arrow joined BrewDog from opticians Boots, where he had been managing director.

In March, BrewDog hired Chris Fielden as its first chief supply chain officer, a newly created role tasked with responsibility for sourcing, production, packaging and distribution for its beers and spirits.