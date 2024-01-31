Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman has promoted Yiannis Pafilis to head up its operations in Europe.

Pafilis would take up his position as European president and join Brown-Forman’s executive leadership team in March, the spirits brand owner said.

Pafilis would “steward Brown-Forman’s owned distribution businesses” in markets including UK, Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Czechia/Slovakia, Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as markets that partner for distribution, Brown-Forman said.

Incumbent and chief strategic growth officer Marshall Farrer would step aside but maintain his seat on the company’s executive leadership team, Brown-Forman said. He would continue to carry out his responsibilities pertaining to the chief strategic growth officer role, it added.

Farrer was appointed as president for Brown-Forman in Europe in 2020 and was responsible for expanding the group’s portfolio in the region, including bringing to market Gin Mare, Diplomático, and the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD.

Pafilis’ career at Brown-Forman, meanwhile, has spanned over 25 years. He first served as area sales manager for Greece before being appointed country manager of Greece and Cyprus.

He has also held roles including group general manager of southeast Europe, and managing director of Germany and Czechia.

“Yiannis’ deep industry knowledge, ability to motivate diverse teams, and experience seeding and sustaining profitable growth across Europe, have prepared him well for this expanded leadership role,” said Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman president and CEO. “He navigates complex and challenging environments with tremendous skill and agility, and unites people to create an inclusive, values-based organisation.”