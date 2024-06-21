Premium sweets brand Candy Kittens has moved to a new “next-gen” headquarters in Marylebone.

Dubbed The Sweet Factory, the office space is intended to “inspire in-person collaboration and offer a welcoming, home-like working environment for employees, partners, and customers”.

It will bring together Candy Kittens founders Jamie Laing and Ed Williams’ business portfolio, also housing Laing’s podcast production company JamPot and the pair’s investment firm Tuckshop, which they co-founded in 2021 with Katjes managing shareholder Bastian Fassin.

The space was designed to make work life “happier, healthier and more productive for their millennial teams”, said Candy Kittens.

In line with the brand’s ‘No nasties, all good’ commitment, Laing and Williams partnered with B Corps and sustainable interiors brands, including Lick, Colours of Arley, Plykea, Plank Hardware, Ruggable and Swyft, for the project.

The result is a space that feels “more like a clubhouse or upmarket coffee shop than an office”.

“Ever since I was little, I dreamed of creating a real-life Willy Wonka factory,” said Laing.

“The Sweet Factory is more than just an office; it’s a vibrant, inspiring space that unites all our businesses and talented teams under one roof.”

Williams added: “After Covid forced us into remote working, we found our team were increasingly opting to work from home or a local coffee shop, so why not make an office that felt just as comfortable, if not better?

“We hope The Sweet Factory encourages creativity and more face-to-face meetings.”