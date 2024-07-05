Charlie Bigham’s has hired Kim Gelling as commercial & marketing director.

Gelling has joined the premium ready meal supplier, effective immediately, from her previous role as commercial director for Ella’s Kitchen.

Gelling has spent the past 13 years at the babyfood business, initially joining as marketing manager in 2011. Prior to that, she held various product and account management roles at L’Oréal.

“We are delighted that Kim has joined Bigham’s as commercial & marketing director,” said Charlie Bigham’s CEO Patrick Cairns. “She brings a wealth of experience and skills that will be critical as we build our brand and presence in store.

“It is an exciting time for the business, as we build on the success of up-weighted advertising investment including our first TV campaign earlier this year,” Cairns added.

The ad – voiced by Charlie Bigham himself, along with TV presenter and author Richard Osman – tells the story of how the company started 25 years ago, after Bigham was inspired by his travels in a campervan across Europe and Asia.

It premiered on Channel 4 in January as part of a £4m investment by the brand, its biggest marketing campaign to date.



However it comes as Charlie Bigham’s’ most recently filed accounts reveal that growth slowed last year, as price-sensitive shoppers bought fewer of its posh ready meals.