Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has appointed Ed Walker as its new chief financial officer.

Walker, previously group controller at CCEP, will replace Nik Jhangiani, who resigned earlier this month and has been appointed as the new CFO at Diageo.

A former British Army officer and accountant, Walker had “over 30 years of finance leadership experience across manufacturing, purchasing, commercial, marketing and group functions”, CCEP said.

He has been with CCEP since 2011 and prior to this held several roles in the Coca-Cola system, including as CFO of the Coca-Cola bottler in Canada.

He would take up the post on 1 July, with Jhangiani offering transitionary support until CCEP’s half-year results in August, the company said.

“Ed has fantastic and broad finance experience across the Coca-Cola system,” said CCEP CEO Damian Gammell. “I have worked with him for many years so I know he will continue to drive the business forward. He will be a great addition to the executive team and I wish him all the best in his new well-deserved role.”

Walker added: “I am very excited to be part of the next phase of our journey at CCEP in what is truly a great company. It continues to be a genuine privilege to work with so many talented and dedicated people across the business, and I look forward to collaborating with them closely to achieve our shared goals.”