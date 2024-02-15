Coffee chain Costa has announced it will give its baristas a 9% average increase in its pay rate from April.

The starting rate will rise to £12 from £10.70, with specific increases in place for more senior and London-based baristas.

Costa said the change would be effective in over 1,500 company-owned UK stores, affecting over 15,000 store members.

The increase is a result of a £15m investment and will be implemented ahead of the new minimum wage increase later this spring.

“It’s fantastic news that Costa Coffee has confirmed a pay rise for 15,000 people across the country,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

Costa UK&I managing director Nick Orrin said: “We are pleased to have had a strong 2023 that was powered by our expert baristas, who remain critical to our ongoing success.

“We are delighted to announce this latest investment in our team members to thank them for the passion and skill they display each and every day.”