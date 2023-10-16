Dessert player Creams Cafe has appointed Oliver Rodbard as its new chief operating officer to help lead its franchise expansion efforts.

Rodbard joins from Soul Foods Group – a global franchisee for brands including KFC, Taco Bell and Starbucks – where he was chief operating officer for nearly three years until August 2023. He’d previously spent 12 years at KFC owner Yum Brands, working primarily on growing the Pizza Hut brand in the UK, Europe and Canada.

Creams described Rodbard’s new role as being “multifaceted” but will have a strong focus on engaging and growing its network of franchisees. His responsibilities will also include aiding the wider executive team to plan and execute Creams’ expansion strategy, which includes growing its presence in the north of the UK.

“We’re delighted to have appointed a COO with the perfect background for us,” said Creams Cafe CEO Everett Fieldgate. “Oliver has global QSR and casual dining experience, in addition to invaluable franchise knowhow that perfectly translates to Creams Cafe and our wider mission to expand our presence throughout the UK and internationally.”

“As we push forward on our trajectory of growth, I’m excited to have Oliver join me at the helm for what promises to be a very exciting few years for the brand.”

Over the last three years, the casual dining player has grown to over 100 stores across the UK, making it the UK’s largest dessert restaurant brand. In August, The Grocer revealed Creams had signed a franchise agreement with Tesco, to open Creams dessert parlours within Tesco stores.

The “café in café” agreement will see Tesco staff trained to run the sites.

“I’m excited to join Creams Cafe and take on a new challenge as the brand continues its expansion to fulfil its ambition to be the world’s largest dessert café brand,” said Rodbard.

“The sector is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by changing consumer preferences, and a desire for unique and indulgent experiences, so it’s the right time for Creams to be looking at what comes next.

“As someone who is passionate about growing brands through customer experiences, I’m excited to return to the franchise sector, especially with such a highly talented leadership team.”