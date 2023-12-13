Danone UK has appointed Amy Malik as its new director for the impulse and away from home channels.

Malik has replaced Christopher Williams in the role. Williams left Danone UK at the end of September to take up the position of global commercial director at CBD brand Trip.

An internal hire, Malik had previously held roles at Danone including head of performance & transformation, region manager for Singapore, Australia & South Korea, head of impulse (beverages) and away from home lead (beverages).

Prior to joining Danone, Malik held positions at Lindt as a senior national account manager for grocery, Gü Puddings as national account manager for impulse, and Red Bull as national account executive/manager.

She has joined Danone UK’s sales leadership team and reports into the company’s UK vice president for sales John Hoare.

In her new role she was responsible for “leading the continued strategic development of the channel, growing customer partnerships and establishing Danone as the go-to partner for growth, health & sustainability”, Danone UK said.

“The team has made great progress working closely with our customers within the convenience, wholesale, coffee & travel sectors,” said Malik. “In 2024 it’s about continuing to build on this momentum in terms of truly understanding shopper needs within the ‘on the go’ environment.

“The opportunity involves working closely with our customers and tailoring the right solutions to engage our shoppers across the categories in which Danone play,” she added.