Fischer Farms has appointed Louise Atkinson as its new business development manager.

The vertical farming company has announced the new appointment as it prepares for the opening of what it claims to be the world’s largest vertical farm, in Norfolk, this summer.

Atkinson brings over 25 years of experience in marketing, communications and business development. She was most recently head of marketing at another vertical farming operation, Infarm UK.

She said Fischer Farms had “ambitious growth plans and their purpose couldn’t be more compelling”.

Atkinson joins the company as it finalises partnerships with retailers and foodservice operators and will play a key role in new business development and bringing vertically farmed produce to market.

“Over the past decade I have focused my career on supporting companies with a strong vision, working with founder-owned businesses that are in a period of growth or transition,” she said.

“The scalability of their operations, combined with their renewable energy expertise, gives them a real edge and I am looking forward to working with the team as they lead the vertical farming revolution in the UK and beyond,” she added.