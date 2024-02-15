Former Booths CEO Chris Dee has joined online butcher Dukes Hill as its new non-executive chairman.

Dee – who was the first non-family member to lead Booths – stepped down from the regional grocer in 2017. He’s since been director of food and home at Harrods, from 2018 to 2020, and is the founder of online whisky forum Malt Release Radar. He also has an extensive a portfolio career specialising in premium products, retail and hospitality.

His “wealth” of experience from more than 30 years in food and drink, hospitality and fmcg would aid the Shropshire-based ham and hamper company as it targeted its next stage of growth, following what the company described as a “successful trading period” last year.

It included a new retail listing with Ocado in April, which saw its “trade business double”, alongside the launch of new meal kits in partnership with restaurant Gymkhana.

Royal Warrant holder DukesHill – which was acquired by PE house GC Investment Partners in 2020 – also supplies products to Fortnum & Mason, Harrods and the Ritz.

“We’re thrilled that Chris is joining DukesHill as its non-executive chairman,” said Mark Gallagher, DukesHill CEO. “He brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the role and we’re very much looking forward to working with him.”

Dee said he was “delighted” to be joining the “talented team” at DukesHill. “It’s an exceptional brand with a growing reputation and an exciting time to be on board as they look to expand the business.”