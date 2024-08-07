General Mills has appointed Rob Owen as UK & Ireland sales director, effective 8 August.

Owen will join the business from his current role as managing director for Standout Field Marketing “at a very exciting time”, according to General Mills.

Owen has 20 years’ experience, including a decade-long career at Unilever, where he served in various roles spanning sales and retailer relations.

He was ultimately appointed as Unilever’s sales director for central eastern Europe in 2017, and spent three years in the role before joining consumer appliances business Glen Dimplex as market director for the UK & western Europe.

Earlier in his career, Owen developed a strong foundation in customer relations and category expertise at Treasury Wines, through his roles as Asda business team manager and senior innovation manager.

His “rich and diverse background” would strengthen General Mills’ capacity to “pursue innovative market growth strategies” in partnership with its customers, said the manufacturer.

Owen will succeed current sales director Simon Fisher, who has been promoted to commercial director and will lead the day-to-day running of the UK & Ireland business.

“I am truly delighted to be joining General Mills, a company renowned for its exceptional people and outstanding brands,” said Owen.

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to a business that values strong, collaborative partnerships across the trade, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive tangible results and strategic growth in partnership with our customers.”