Genius Foods has appointed former PepsiCo Ireland general manager Adam Smart as CEO.

Smart has replaced Genius’s former CEO Peter Quinn, following the business’s refinancing last month and acquisition by German confectioner Katjes Group in June 2022.

Smart joined the Edinburgh-based gluten-free bakery business last month, after five years as PepsiCo Ireland GM.

Prior to that, he spent almost 20 years at Diageo, working in several senior commercial and supply chain roles across its UK and European businesses.

Smart was based in the drinks giant’s Edinburgh office for a brief stint as commercial supply chain director for Northern Europe in 2011, then spent five years as Diageo’s commercial director for off-trade & route to market in Ireland before moving to PepsiCo Ireland.

Smart is currently chair of the Irish Beverage Council, working with industry figures on Brexit, the sugar tax and the deposit return scheme.

“I am delighted to be both back in Scotland and joining such an exciting company as Genius,” said Smart.

“With many of my family and friends struggling with the challenges gluten can create, I have closely watched Genius on its amazing journey as a brand for many years helping hundreds of thousands of consumers.

“The entrepreneurial spirit and boldness to become the first quality gluten-free product on the market was inspirational and I feel very privileged to take the brand, the company, and our great employees on the next stage of our journey.”