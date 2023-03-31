Holland & Barrett is set to increase the hourly pay of 5,000 staff in response to rising living costs.

Staff across its more than 700 stores will see pay rise from £10.05 to £11 an hour – a 9% rise. Those working within its distribution network will see hourly pay jump from £10.71 to £11.46, a 7% bump.

The rise will come in from 1 April, to coincide with the implementation of the new national minimum wage of £10.42 for over-23s, set by the Low Pay Commission.

It means that pay for H&B store workers has increased by 15% during the past year, and comes alongside other benefits including free online delivery, a 25% staff discount on H&B products, flexible holidays and access to the company’s gym and wellbeing services, H&B said.

“We’ve been helping customers improve their health and wellness for over 150 years, and our colleagues are at the heart of how we do this – offering products, services information and advice to support the wellness of their customers in communities across the UK,” said UK & ROI COO Anthony Houghton.

“We know our wellness starts with theirs, so we’re delighted to be able to increase pay again for our hourly paid colleagues.”

UK inflation rose to 10.4% in the 12 months to February, according to the latest Consumer Prices Index from the Office for National Statistics. That was up from 10.1% in January, and was largely driven by increases in food prices due in part to widespread shortages of salad and tomatoes. Grocery price inflation reached a new high of 17.5% over the four weeks to 19 March, according to the according to the latest grocery market share data from Kantar.